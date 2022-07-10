It’s Going To Take This Dog 6 Months To A Year To Be Able To Walk Again

Noell Garza and Pilar Sorisno woke on June 11th, 2022, to beloved pitbull Jax, who lost total mobility of his hind legs, leaving him unable to walk.

Upon this observation, they immediately rushed Jax to the MedVet, where they discovered he had IVDD, otherwise known as Intervertebral Disc Disease.

“IVDD is a spinal condition that occurs in dogs and results in a ruptured disc along the spinal column, which blocks blood flow to the rest of the spine and nervous system,” said Noell Garza and Pilar Sorisno on a GoFundMe page.

“Left untreated, this is a fatal condition.”

With this recent diagnosis, Jax will need life-saving surgery requiring several months of rehab with an 80% chance of regaining mobility in his back legs.

Jax was welcomed into the home of Noell Garza and Pilar Sorisno at 8 months old. While they rescued this beautiful pup from the shelter, Jax is the one who rescued them.

The couple has set up a GoFundMe account as they look for assistance in the medical expenses they are facing.

On June 12th, Jax was able to undergo surgery, which went very well! The process of being able to walk again will take anywhere from 12 weeks to 6 months.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jax

