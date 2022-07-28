Jojo Siwa Called Full House Star Candace Cameron Bure The “Rudest Celebrity She Has Ever Met”

Nineteen-year-old Dance Moms alum and popstar icon Jojo Siwa has taken the TikTok community by storm.

Jojo’s loud and energetic personality once made her a hefty target of hate and ridicule on the internet.

But, after TikTok emerged, the social media platform allowed people to get to know the teen on a much deeper level. And her past haters quickly turned into adoring fans.

Now, Jojo has a following of over 42 million people on the platform who love her positivity and sometimes chaotic vibes.

Most recently, Jojo fans everywhere went wild over a TikTok in which she “exposed” other celebrities.

In the video, the star quickly flashed photos to the camera of the rudest, nicest, and coolest celebrities she has ever met. She also shared what celebrity “did her dirty” and who her celebrity crush is.

The photos can be challenging to make out without pausing the TikTok. But, one thing for sure is that Jojo called Candace Cameron Bure the rudest celebrity she has ever encountered.

Jojo and Candace are believed to have met while appearing together on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” back in 2019.

TikTok; pictured above is Jojo in her video

