Lack Of Tourism In Thailand Has Resulted In Elephants Nearly Starving During The Pandemic

For many tourists who go to Thailand for vacation, taking a ride on the back of an elephant and getting a photo-op with the big, beautiful creatures is a must.

But most are unaware of how inhumanely those elephants are treated and how the pandemic has made things worse for them.

Jane Goodall, the legendary animal activist, is partnering with the Save Elephant Foundation and the Trunks Up organization to raise awareness of the abuse these entertainment elephants suffer and make sure they are not forgotten during these hard times.

Together, they have created the campaign ‘Foodbank: Battle For Survival.’

In March 2020, Thailand closed its doors to tourists because of the spread of COVID-19. According to a fundraiser for Foodbank, this led to over 3,5000 elephants used in the industry being held in camps where they are chained by the legs and neck for 24 hours a day.

In addition, the lack of tourism has led to a lack of funding for the elephant’s food.

According to the fundraiser, these elephants are near starvation, and each day is “another day closer to death.”

One year ago, the Save Elephant Foundation and Trunks Up created an emergency food and distribution campaign that helped support 223 camps and 1,826 elephants.

However, because there was no support from the Thai Government, their resources had depleted within months. This is still very much an ongoing issue.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.