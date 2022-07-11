Martha Stewart Hilariously Reveals She Is Waiting For Her Friends To “Just Die” So She Can Take Their Husbands

Even at now eighty years old, Martha Stewart never fails to make the internet do a double-take.

From hilarious moments with Snoop Dogg to the endless “Martha Stewart memes” that circulate the web, the businesswoman worth over four hundred million dollars continues to make fans laugh.

Most recently, Martha sat down with comedian Chelsea Handler as a guest star on the podcast Dear Chelsea.

The pair discussed love, loss, advice, and dating at the age of eighty on the new episode entitled “TMI with Martha Stewart.”

Martha shared how finding a partner at her age can be difficult. Nonetheless, she revealed how she was bitten by the love bug just this past month. And not once, but twice.

“I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me,” Martha said.

But, there was one problem– they’re taken.

“It turns out that, you know, one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine. He’s just so attractive,” Martha vented.

Instagram; pictured above is Martha

