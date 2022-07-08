Meet The Organization Trying To Make Sure New Yorkers In Need Get Fed

With the Covid-19 pandemic over the past 2 years, people have been home a lot more, and while restaurants and other businesses had to close their doors for a while, it forced people to have to rely on themselves for their food lot more.

As someone that grew up in a lower-income household, we had to rely on our public school’s reduced lunch program during the school year, and my mother was very good at stretching money to feed me, my 6 siblings, and the daycare kids she took care of during the summers growing up.

One major thing no one should have to worry about is where their next meal is coming from. But the past 2 years especially people have been worried about how they are going to feed themselves and their families.

One New York charity is trying its best to help fed people in need, and it’s called EV Loves NYC.

“We started our grassroots organization in the midst of the pandemic to provide emergency food services to those hardest hit by COVID,” their website states.

“We are all New Yorkers, so we know the importance of having each other’s backs. Every week, our team of fearless volunteers gets together at our headquarters located at the Sixth Street Community Center in the East Village to cheerfully prepare thousands of hearty and healthy meals.”

“These are delivered to fellow New Yorkers in need throughout the city. We are dynamic, efficient and effective, and we can prepare a healthy meal for around 80 cents.”

“We stand for food equality and strive to bring tasty delights to those who need them most, with a wider aim is to build bridges between the various communities of New York City, uniting areas that are often segregated.”

Like most organizations, the current economy has been tough on this non-profit.

