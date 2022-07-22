Men Share What Dating App Profile Red Flags Make Them Swipe Left

Curating the “perfect” dating app profile is not easy. What do you put in your bio? How many photos do you include, and what kind of pictures are they?

Many women even ask friends to review their profiles before making any changes. But, have you ever wondered what men think?

More specifically, what exactly would prompt them to “swipe left?”

Well, one man recently asked guys on the internet to share their dating app dealbreakers.

“I often see women throughout various dating Reddits saying things like fishing, hunting, and vehicle pictures are instant left swipes. So, I’m just curious what guys are swiping left on and why,” he wrote.

The thread has received nearly two hundred responses already and provides women with men’s alternate perspectives.

Most respondents deemed it a “red flag” if women only have selfies or portrait shots of their faces on their profiles.

Perhaps they would rather see some full body photos, and others with friends?

On the other hand, having too many group photos was also deemed frustrating. If a woman does not have one picture of herself alone, it can be hard to even tell who exactly you are “swiping right” on.

