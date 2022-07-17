Need A Bridesmaid? You Can Now Hire One For Your Wedding Through The First-Ever “Bridesmaids For Hire” Company

Jen Glantz is the founder of Bridesmaids For Hire– the world’s first ever professional bridesmaid company.

You might be wondering, what are professional bridesmaids? Well, according to the company’s website, they are basically a support system for brides before and on their wedding day.

“Yes, we can wear the bridesmaid dress, walk down the aisle, and give a toast. Yes, we can keep this a secret and pretend to know you from a time in your life,” the website states.

And for all of your other follow-up inquiries, Jen has created a TikTok account where she shares more about her business and answers some of the most frequently asked questions.

One of the most popular is, why would someone ever want a bridesmaid for hire?

“Not everyone needs a wedding party, and not everyone wants bridesmaids. However, there are people out there that want a support system for whatever reason,” Jen began in one video.

“Maybe it is because their family is so dramatic, they are going to stress the bride out, and the bride needs that go-to person to help them,” Jen continued.

“Or maybe it’s just because they are feeling a lot of nerves and emotions and want a best friend to be by their side.”

TikTok; pictured above is Jen in one of her videos

