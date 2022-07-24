Sara Gaver Wins Ms. Wheelchair USA Florida And Continues To Tear Down Stigmas Surrounding The Disabled Community

Did you know that out of four thousand and six hundred competitions in the pageant world, only two are for women with disabilities that affect mobility?

Because of this reality, Ms. Wheelchair USA was founded in 1997 by Ms. Lowery Lockard.

She believes that all women should be able to experience the glamour of pageantry despite any disabilities.

The organization described its mission as promoting “glamour, self-confidence and community service while celebrating the achievements of women with disabilities,” and has held state, regional, and national pageants ever since its inception.

Most recently, the title of Ms. Wheelchair Florida 2022 was just announced and awarded to Sara Gaver– a Jacksonville, Florida resident.

Sara was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC)– an extremely rare condition that affects her muscles and joints.

Sara often has to use her mouth to complete daily tasks since she is unable to lift up her arms.

But, Sara has never allowed her condition to get in the way of her dreams. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and now works as a Sales Analyst for a global software company. And earlier this year, Sara even bought her first home.

Instagram; pictured above is Sara

