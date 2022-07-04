She Caught A Guy Messaging Another Girl On A Dating App While He Was Clearly Out With His Girlfriend

In today’s world, there’s a lot to consider when you date someone. Are they kind, smart, and caring, and is there chemistry between you?

Personally, my boyfriend and I started off as acquaintances, and it formed into a romantic relationship from there. Now, we’ve been together for over 2 years and just recently moved into a house together.

Something that people in relationships shouldn’t have to worry about is whether or not their partner is faithful to them or not.

In a world where people have different definitions for relationships, there are a lot of gray areas. That’s when communication comes into play.

Are you in a monogamous relationship, a polygamous one, an open relationship, or a platonic one? The key to knowing where the lines are is to talk to your partner and set boundaries that are clear.

Some people don’t even respect those boundaries that have been clearly set. And they go outside of their relationship to find a physical connection or companionship with other people.

One TikToker noticed that someone in front of her at the supermarket was on a dating app talking to someone about setting up a date. Seems normal right?

Wrong!

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot from the video of this guy on a dating app while with what appears to be his girlfriend

