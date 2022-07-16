She Caught Her 17-Year-Old Stepdaughter Shoplifting With Her Friends, And After She Told The Security Guard, She Found Out That She Has Already Stolen Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Products

A 41-year-old woman is dating a 47-year-old man who has a 17-year-old daughter. She has never wanted to have kids of her own, but now she’s the stepmom to her boyfriend’s daughter.

From the time that she met her boyfriend and learned that he came with a child, she was extremely hesitant to start seeing him.

She entered into a relationship with him regardless of her concerns, and she also found out that her boyfriend’s daughter lived with him.

As her relationship with her boyfriend progressed, she wound up moving in with him a year ago, and everything got pretty tense under that roof.

“He promised me she is a really good kid and almost an adult when she’ll be leaving for college, so it won’t be a problem,” she explained.

“I was very naive because since I’ve moved in, I’ve been subject to plenty of meltdowns over her dad dating someone who isn’t her mom and her acting out a lot by coming home very late in the night and stealing his car keys and joyriding with friends.”

“None of it has been very serious, of course, but we haven’t gotten along even though I’ve tried to find something we have in common. She seems to dislike me on principle.”

Several days ago while she was out shopping, she saw her stepdaughter, who had a couple of friends with her too.

Not wanting to make things awkward for her stepdaughter, she made sure that she remained out of eyesight.

