She Feels More Like Her Boyfriend’s Mom Than Anything Else And She Wants This To Change

A 21-year-old girl has been with her 21-year-old boyfriend for 3 years, and she really is in love with him.

She has no intention of leaving him, and she does adore being around him, though she has a major issue with their relationship.

Instead of feeling like she is truly his girlfriend, she’s increasingly left feeling like she’s more of a mom to her boyfriend than anything else.

“Some background, he grew up in a rough family situation and never really was taught a lot of basic life skills (laundry, cooking, using a credit/debit card, driving, mailing a letter, how to buy clothes/food/shampoo, etc), so when we first started dating I helped him through some of these things,” she explained.

“He’s a much more independent person than before, but I feel as if he expects me to do these basic things for him now since I used to in the past.”

It’s not just daily things around the house that her boyfriend expects her to pick up the slack on. If they go grocery shopping, he will always pass his credit card to her to run through the machine instead of doing it himself.

If they have to fill out any kind of form, he intentionally makes mistakes on it so that she will do it for him.

And while her boyfriend will make the bed or clean dishes, she’s the one who grocery shops. She’s the one who does all of their cleaning and chores and laundry; even though they live together.

She’s the one who drives her boyfriend around since he does not have a license. She has to tell him to make sure to shower.

