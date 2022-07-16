She Finally Told Her Ex-Boyfriend That She Broke Up With Him Because He Spent Way Too Much Money On Her Throughout Their Relationship

A girl used to be in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, and it lasted for approximately 2 months.

When she decided it was time to dump him, they surprisingly turned into friends, and right now, they’re basically attached at the hip.

She knows that her ex is an amazing guy, and she also is convinced that when he does find the right girl for him, that girl will feel so lucky to be in his life.

“As friends, we are fantastic,” she explained. “When we were together, I resented him. Now here’s the thing…he didn’t actually do anything wrong, per se. I will explain.”

“So, I don’t like it when people spend a bunch of money on me. It makes me super uncomfortable.”

In her past, a guy she dated and her own parents would make her feel bad and like she would have nothing if it were not for them buying her things.

Because of all that, she cannot stand when people choose to spend their money on her, and she always wants to buy things on her own.

Her ex was aware of her feelings about people spending money on her while they were together, and she did make sure to tell him that she would like him not to do this.

So although she constantly said to her ex that she wanted him to let her pay her own way, he could not allow her to do that.

