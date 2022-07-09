She Grew Apart From Her Friend, Who Loves Putting Her Down, And Is Trying To Cut Ties

As you age, growing apart from friends is bound to happen. This can be a difficult and painful reality to accept, but it is all a part of growing up.

One twenty-two-year-old woman is going through this realization right now with her twenty-five-year-old friend. They met a few years ago and really leaned on each other for support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As time went on, though, the woman realized they became each other’s only friends. They are also both dealing with depression, just in different ways.

The woman prefers to isolate herself and work out her issues privately. Her friend, though, is in constant need of support and conversation.

The woman tried to be there for her friend as much as she could at first. But, it began to take a toll on her own mental state.

“I used to suck it up and talk with her for hours every day– even when I did not feel like it. Eventually, I reached a breaking point and could not do it anymore,” the woman explained.

She began to prioritize her own mental health needs and was not as present in her friend’s day-to-day life.

The friend took this very personally, calling her unreliable and a bad friend.

The woman did try explaining her current situation and how she tried her best to be there when needed in the past. Her friend was offended by this, too.

