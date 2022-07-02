She Had A One Night Stand With A Guy, Got Pregnant, And He Passed Away: Now His Family Is Harassing Her About Giving Them The Baby

A young woman living in Canada was introduced to a guy through one of her friends, and she ended up having a one night stand with him.

Although they did text back and forth after that evening, they never ended up hooking up again and things fizzled out.

Sadly, he passed away pretty recently after being hit by a driver who was drunk. She did go to his funeral, along with her friends, and wound up meeting his mom.

She really did not have a lot to say to his mom, though she did say that she was sorry for her loss.

Well, she just found out that she’s actually pregnant with his baby, and she did choose to confide in her friends.

Somehow, it got back to this guy’s mom that she is pregnant with his baby, and his mom immediately show up on her doorstep.

The person who told his mom had forked over her address and her phone number too.

Through tears, his mom wanted to know if she really was going to be having his baby, and she said that she was pregnant.

His mom kept crying and insisted that she was going to be able to have a baby to “replace her son.”

