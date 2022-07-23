She Has An Incredibly Rare Condition That Makes Her Feel Like She’s Allergic To Being Alive

What if one day, you were sitting with a group of friends, and one of them cracked a joke that made you laugh extremely hard, but then you ended up having to go to the hospital?

That is something that actually happened to Natasha Coates, who has a rare condition that causes her to feel as though she is “allergic to everything.”

Natasha is a talented gymnast who loves posting TikTok videos about her gymnastic skills and shots from practices.

She also recently went viral for posting about her experiences living with mast cell activation syndrome.

According to a video she made with Scope, Natasha was only 18-years-old when she suffered a severe allergic reaction and went into anaphylactic shock.

Soon after the incident, she was diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS).

“I developed this condition overnight, really,” says Natasha. “There’s no book. Nobody tells you how to become disabled.”

WebMD writes that MSCAS is “a condition that causes mast cells to release an inappropriate amount of chemicals into your body.”

TikTok; pictured above is Natasha

