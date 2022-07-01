She Has The Money To Prevent Her Mom And Brother From Being Homeless, But She’s Refusing To Help Them Keep A Roof Over Their Heads

A 37-year-old woman’s older brother and mom live on a separate coast than she does, and they share an apartment.

About a decade ago, she stepped in and gave her mom her entire life savings, which was $12,000, so that she could get help for a substance abuse problem.

Coughing up all that cash also helped keep her mom from being forced to live “on the streets,” and her mom was able to get herself to a better place for some time.

Her mom found a job, and she also began renting the apartment she currently has.

“My brother moved in with her because he broke up with his girlfriend and moved to live with my mom who he knew would pay for everything so he didn’t have to keep a job,” she explained.

“Well, this worked for them until the pandemic hit to which point they both lost their income. They lived for a while on some unemployment but that ran out about 8 months ago.”

“I didn’t want to see them living on the streets so I told them I would help them for 6 months to get back on their feet while looking for a job.”

Instead of her mom and brother trying to find jobs, they just lived off the money she gave them and didn’t try at all.

After 6 months, her mom and brother still had no job prospects, so she agreed to give them a 2-month extension and she kept financially supporting them.

