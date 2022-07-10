She Just Found Out That Her Best Friend Used To Regularly Hook Up With Her Boyfriend

A 25-year-old girl has a guy best friend that she has been extremely close with since they were both back in elementary school.

They spent quite a long time going back and forth about whether or not they wanted to be more than friends, but they have decided to date one another.

As soon as she made her best friend her boyfriend, her female best friend started acting, well, quite strange.

“She came forward and told me about a time when she and my BF would regularly hook up,” she explained.

“It was only a short while before it started to feel awkward for both of them and they went back to just being friends.”

“Yet she had never told me about that before (and we really talk about every little thing). She claims that she didn’t want to hurt me over something meaningless.”

She is hurt though that her best friend never confessed to hooking up with her now-boyfriend, even though she certainly had plenty of opportunities to do so.

As soon as her best friend revealed this information to her, she turned around and talked to her boyfriend about it.

He instantly owned up to hooking up with her, and the story he told was the exact same one that her best friend told.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.