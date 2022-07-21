She Says She Was Fired From Her Tech Job Because Of Her Salary Transparency Videos That She Shared On TikTok

When Facebook became mainstream in the mid-2000s, employees and employers alike both entered uncharted territory.

Out of nowhere, more personal information than ever was accessible through a simple Google search.

And as the years went on, more and more employers enforced disciplinary action or even fired their employees due to content they posted online.

Today, privacy lines and personal versus professional lives are increasingly blurred– especially since countless social media creators use the platforms for income in addition to personal enjoyment.

And recently, one TikToker named Lexi Larson recently underscored this reality. Lexi works in tech but also capitalizes off her TikTok account, @ItsLexiLarson.

And while her entire personal brand identity consisted of “day in the life” vlogs, “work from home” videos, and job transparency, her employer was not pleased with the content.

In fact, she even got fired over it.

On June 21, Lexi shared that she obtained a new job– in fact, her first job ever in the tech industry– with her TikTok followers.

TikTok; pictured above is Lexi in her video

