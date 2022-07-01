She Says That She’s Completely Out Of Her Boyfriend’s League, Yet She Still Gets Anxious If Girls Attempt To Hit On Him

A 23-year-old girl is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is a year younger than she is.

She’s been dating her boyfriend for approximately one month, and he already insists that he loves her.

She’s gorgeous, she’s smart, and she says that she’s completely out of her boyfriend’s league, though she is struggling with insecurities.

Every single time she’s out with her boyfriend, if another girl hits on him, she gets incredibly anxious about it.

“Why is this?” she wondered. “He’s handsome for sure but he’s made comments like he couldn’t believe he was on a date with a girl like me when we first met. Things like that.”

“Last weekend we went to the bar and a drunk girl tried flirting with him when I went to the bathroom which upset me even though he basically got her to go away.”

“I’m genuinely concerned for myself because I get annoyed by anything of that sort because it messes with my head.”

Her boyfriend has only shown her that he’s loyal and trustworthy, but it’s not enough to shake her insecurities.

She does question if her boyfriend would leave her for another girl, even though she admits that’s pretty far from healthy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.