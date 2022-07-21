She Shaved Her Daughter’s Unibrow Because She Got Tired Of Everyone Making Fun Of Her Baby

A mom has a little girl that she gave birth to not that long ago, and her baby has an extremely obvious unibrow.

There’s just no way to ignore it, and everyone can’t help but point it out or remark on it.

She loves her daughter no matter what, though it’s becoming increasingly exhausting for her to have to deal with what people have to say to her about it.

“Of course, I think she is beautiful, including her bushy little brow, but I am SO tired of the comments from other people,” she explained.

“Literally on a daily basis, people tell me I should dress her up as Frida Kahlo for Halloween, jokingly ask if she has a caterpillar on her face, tell me dad must be really hairy, etc.”

“Nobody seems to notice anything about her except that unibrow. So, I shaved a little separation into her brow.”

She picked up an itty bitty razor that is made to shave hairs on someone’s face, so it’s incredibly gentle and kind.

When she was done shaving her daughter’s unibrow off, she moisturized her skin to ensure everything would be good to go.

She even cleared this with her pediatrician, who was on board with her doing this so long as she made sure her baby’s skin wasn’t dry to avoid any razor burn.

