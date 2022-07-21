She Tattled On Her Disrespectful Roommate, And Now Her Roommate’s Mom Is No Longer Paying Her Rent

College roommates are often either hit or miss. And for this woman, it was a total miss.

She has been living with her roommate since November and absolutely hates it. The woman claims that her roommate is annoying and extremely messy.

“She never cleans up after herself and just lets trash accumulate in her room,” the woman explained.

And while she does not care that much about her roommate’s personal space, the roommate also constantly trashes the pair’s common areas– including the living room, kitchen, and bathroom.

The woman has tried to have numerous conversations with her about it, but the roommate never follows through.

She promises to clean in the moment but never actually gets around to it. And the woman is sick of it.

“I am not the type of person that can live in filth, so I clean even after she refuses. It has caused a lot of resentment,” the woman said.

In fact, just a few months ago, the pair got into a screaming argument over the matter. The roommate claimed she would only clean when she felt like it, and the pair have barely spoken since.

That was until a few days ago when the roommate’s mother showed up on their doorstep.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.