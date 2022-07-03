She Welcomed Twins Conceived One Week Apart And This Is An Exceptionally Rare Occurrence

Cara Winhold, a thirty-year-old mom from Fort Worth, Texas, recently shared the moment she got the surprise of a lifetime.

Cara and her husband, Blake, learned that they were pregnant with twins– but the babies were conceived one full week apart.

This phenomenon, known as superfetation, is extremely rare. Cara first learned that she was pregnant back in March of 2021 after suffering three miscarriages.

“The losses really took a toll on us,” Cara explained. So, after becoming pregnant a fourth time, she wanted to be very cautious.

The couple went in for Cara’s first ultrasound when she was five weeks along, and her doctor saw one healthy fertilized embryo.

And while over the moon, Cara’s medical team wanted to be sure the pregnancy progressed smoothly. So, they asked the couple to return just two weeks later.

At Cara’s seven-week follow-up appointment, the couple could not believe their eyes. The sonogram showed she was carrying not just one baby, but two.

“On the very first scan, there was a sac with one baby. Then, when I went back, there was a really tiny little sac in the corner that had another baby in it. You could see baby A was more developed, whereas the other one was like a tiny dot,” Cara said.

TikTok; pictured above is Cara in one of her videos

