She’s About To Be The Maid of Honor In Her Dad’s Wedding And Her Mom Sobbed When She Found Out

An 18-year-old girl was asked to be the maid of honor for her father’s, 38, wedding to her future step-mom, 29, and her 41-year-old mother freaked out.

According to this girl, her mother was abusive to her father while they were married. Her mother was an absentee during her entire life.

To top off the self-centered personality that her mother has, she cheated on her father during their marriage.

During the divorce proceedings, she requested that her father get full custody of her. Then she cut her mother out of her life.

“She destroyed whatever was left of us as a family. I didn’t want her in my life anymore,” she said.

A year after her mom and dad got divorced, her father met his fiancée. Her father was finally with someone that made him visibly happy.

As a child of divorce, I can relate to her a lot. Though my birth parents divorced when I was a baby, my mother has been the happiest I’ve seen her with my stepdad. He’s been my dad for almost 23 years, and I just turned 24 this past March.

Sometimes the people that chose to be in your life, are better than the ones that had a part in your creation.

“For the past 3 years, my dad’s fiancée pretty much grew to be my best friend,” she continued.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.