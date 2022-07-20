She’s Pointing Out 3 Things That Every Single Millennial Needs To Stop Doing When Posing For Photos

Not everyone is born photogenic. With social media trends constantly changing, it can be intimidating to post pictures while living in the age of the influencer.

Thankfully, one TikTok user made a viral video to educate millennials on how to take better pictures. The best part is, not only millennials can take her advice!

Christine Buzan (@lookgoodinphotos) is a TikTok creator and ‘posing expert.’ Yes, a posing expert!

“I help my audience, and my students look their absolute best in front of the camera,” she says in her video. How neat is that?

Christine says that most people don’t realize poses for pictures go in and out of style like different fashion trends.

She uses different examples of photo poses that have gone out of style so that viewers can make sure their next photo is ready for the ‘gram!

Her first tip is to stop taking photos from an angle that is too high above your body. Christine says that while growing up in the “selfie generation,” we were used to holding our phones up high and away from our faces to get that perfect shot. Now, many of us use that technique for all of our photos.

“Not only does it make your body look completely distorted, but it also looks dated and incredibly awkward,” explains Christine. “It’s time to start experimenting with different camera angles.”

TikTok; pictured above is Christine in her video

