Someone Asked This Server To Spit In Their Food And After They Refused, The Customer Wanted To See Their Manager

Mitchell Todd (@mitchii.moo) was having a busy day as a server in a restaurant when they received one of the most bizarre requests from a customer.

It was so bad that in order to explain the story in a video for TikTok, they had to film on the emptiest street they could find to dodge embarrassment.

“I think I’ve found a street unpopulated enough to tell this story because it would be so weird to overhear some of the things I’m about to say,” says Mitchell at the start of their video.

The crazy day started with a slow bunch shift. Suddenly, a handsome man came into the restaurant.

Mitchell noticed how attractive he was and explains that he was being a little flirty toward the man.

Mitchell was smiling extra hard and got the vibe that this man was responding well to the extra attention.

Mitchell carries on with their shift and takes his order. The man orders three chimichangas. Mitchell brought them to his table and noticed that he hadn’t touched them after a couple of minutes. When Mitchell asked if everything was alright, things got weird.

While looking a little embarrassed, the man told Mitchell that he has a “weird request.”

TikTok; pictured above is Mitchell

