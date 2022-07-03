The TikTok Trend “He’s A 10, But…” Has People Discussing Their Relationship Red Flags

The TikTok community loves viral trends about relationships. And the latest format to gain widespread popularity involves people sharing their relationship green flags and deal breakers.

Participants first start by rating an imaginary partner’s physical attraction. Then, they add either a green or red flag at the end.

For example, “She/he’s a 10 but…,” and depending on the phrase, the person’s rating will either plummet or skyrocket.

Countless videos like this have gone viral and sparked conversations about good and bad behavior in relationships.

“He’s a ten, but his best friend is his ex-girlfriend,” asked TikTok Alex Drachnik. One girl rated the imaginary man a “zero,” while another gave him a generous “two.”

“He’s a ten, but he’s short,” asked another TikTok user. This video took off, gaining over fifty thousand likes and supporting “short kings.”

“He’s still a ten out of ten,” commented one user.

“Good things come in small packages,” joked another.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of the video captioned “He’s a ten, but he’s short”

