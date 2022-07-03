These Are The Top Five TikTokers So Far This Year, Along With Their Net Worths

TikTok fame has become highly sought after for many reasons. Influencers who “make it big” not only earn practically endless opportunities to expand their careers via brand partnerships and deals, but they also earn some seriously generous salaries.

Many of the most followed TikTokers today downloaded the app only a year or two ago. Yet, their lives have changed forever.

Let’s break down exactly who the top five most followed creators are and how much they really earn.

No. 1: Khaby Lame – 144.6 Million Followers

Khaby Lame was an Italian factory worker prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, after losing his job in 2020, the twenty-two-year-old turned to TikTok and never looked back.

Just this month, he surpassed Charli D’Amelio and became the most creator account on TikTok.

Khaby’s estimated net worth is one to two million dollars, according to Celebs Life Reel.

No. 2: Charli D’Amelio – 142.9 Million Followers

Charli D’Amelio was only fifteen years old when she began making TikToks. The Connecticut teen has been a dancer her whole life and went ultra-viral after creating numerous TikTok dance trends.

