These Dog Breeds May Be Popular In American Households, But They Have Never Won The World’s Greatest Dog Show

The first ever Westminster Dog Show was held in New York City in 1877. Since then, the annual competition has earned the title of “world’s greatest dog show” and attracts over 20 million dog-loving viewers each year.

But, you might be shocked to learn that some of Americans’ most cherished dog breeds have actually never won the Westminster Dog Show.

Labrador Retrievers

Labrador Retrievers have been the most popular dog in America for over thirty years. Nonetheless, these outgoing and energetic dogs have never claimed the title of “Best in Show” or even best in their group.

Perhaps their appearance does not “wow” the judges enough, or their playful personality is “too distracting.” Nonetheless, this breed often receives loads of cheers at Madison Square Garden each year.

Dachshunds

Despite their compact size, these teeny-tiny hound dogs are known for their bravery and courage. But, that has not been enough to earn the breed Best in Show. Instead, dachshunds have Best of Group a total of eleven times.

So, what’s stopping them from stealing the title of “top dog?” Walter Jones, the vice president of the Dachshund Club of America, believes it’s their size.

“I think one of the reasons some breeds do not make it to the end is because they just are not the glamour breeds who are so flashy. Dachshunds compete against many larger breeds in the hound group that are simply more impressive,” Jones said.

