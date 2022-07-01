These Dresses Under $47 Are Perfect For The 4th Of July, And You Can Still Get Them Delivered By Tomorrow

Still not sure about what you’re going to wear for your 4th of July weekend festivities? Well, thanks to Amazon, you can still order a dress or two and have it delivered to you by tomorrow so you don’t have to go crazy about what is or isn’t in your closet.

If you’re the queen of waiting until the last minute to plan your outfit like I am, never fear. Here are a couple of super cute dresses under $47 that you can still get right on time. Yes, they’re red, white, or blue, but they won’t make you look like you’re trying too hard!

If You’re Into Blue

If you want something fun yet flowy, check out this dress featuring a swiss dot chiffon fabric. Easy, breezy, and the perfect shade of blue for you too.

You can get this dress here on Amazon for $36.99

If you’re looking for a dress with some length, you can’t go wrong with this maxi dress. I love the ruffle at the bottom and the tie details at the shoulder!

You can get this dress here on Amazon for $43.99

