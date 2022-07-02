These Sisters Got To Stay In A $25 Million Dollar L.A. Mansion For Free

U.K. influencer Lana Skye recently shared how she and her sister stayed in a $25 million Los Angeles mansion for free.

The girls broke down how they landed this unbelievable deal while setting off some stranger-danger alarm bells in the TikTok community.

After traveling to California, the pair stayed in a small Beverly Hills hotel. And despite not being very satisfied with their booked room, they were making it work.

Then, one evening, the sisters decided to try a hot new restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner. Lana was thankfully able to snag the last reservation, and they had a grand time.

The food was delightful, and the atmosphere was vibrant. But, the girls’ vacation completely changed while paying their tab.

“Just as we were paying the bill, these two guys sat at the table right next to us. They asked if we were leaving and said it was a shame because they always buy the table which sits to their left a drink,” Lana explained.

The girls thought the men seemed nice and figured, “why not.” Lana also described how you never know what might come of conversations with new people.

“We are all for meeting new people and having conversations; you never know who you are going to run into, and this is the perfect example of that,” Lana said.

TikTok; pictured above are Lana and her sister in one of their videos talking about the $25 million dollar mansion they got to stay in

