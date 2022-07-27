They Were At Their Son’s Lacrosse Game When Their House Got Struck By Lighning And Went Up In Flames

On June 22, 2022, the Adele-Hegbe family was away at their son’s lacrosse tournament when their beautiful home was struck by lightning and immediately engulfed in flames.

Due to the extent of the fire, the house is now uninhabitable. The roof is completely gone, and no floors, furniture, or windows are left to spare.

Luckily, no one was injured during this time.

Dr. Andele is a practicing physician at Meritus Women’s Health at Professional Court. Alongside her husband Jo, they have raised three children Kayla, Joshua, and Noah.

Over the last 20 years, the family has been extremely active in their community.

Their children are currently attending Smithsburg high school and Northern Middle school.

Ruth Jean-Pierre, a very close friend of Dr. Andele, also known as Bella, has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family gather donations during this difficult time.

“Bella is like a sister, and her kids are like my very own,” wrote Ruth Jean-Pierre on a GoFundMe page.

“There is nothing I wouldn’t do for this family, and anyone who has had a child delivered by Dr. Andele would tell you the same. They are a deserving and wonderful family, and while this was an unforeseen tragedy, we can help them get through this.”