This Groom’s Friend Offered Him Three Thousand Dollars To Change His Wedding Song To “God’s Plan” By Drake And The Bride Is Furious

A twenty-nine-year-old woman is getting married to her fiancé, Terrence, after being together for eight years. They are deeply in love and cannot wait for their wedding, which is scheduled for September.

In fact, they had never even gotten into a serious argument until it came to wedding planning– one specific part of the wedding, that is.

It all started when the woman met Terrence during their college production of the musical Moulin Rouge.

The song “Come What May” is an extremely romantic duet between the two main characters. And, being that they met due to the show, the pair agreed the tune should be their wedding song.

“I feel like it perfectly encapsulates our relationship and how much we love each other,” the woman said.

Terrence agreed, and everything was fine until his work buddy, named Ian, got involved. Ian is a thirty-year-old who has a high-level corporate job and even still gets an allowance from his parents.

The friend apparently approached Terrence about pranking his wife during their first dance by changing their song to “God’s Plan” by Drake. The catch? Ian would pay Terrence three thousand dollars.

More specifically, Ian wants “Come What May” to play for about thirty seconds. Then, “God’s Plan” would cut in right when Drake says the line, “She says do you love me, I tell her only partly. I only love my bed and my mama, I’m sorry.”

Terrence did not want to deceive his wife even though Ian told him to keep it a secret. So, thankfully, the woman found out about the plan.

