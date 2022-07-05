This Injured Piglet Appears To Have Been Nearly Sacrificed, But Now He’s Getting To Live The Rest Of His Life In A Sanctuary

Two women were walking through the night on June 23, 2022, when they heard a rustling on the opposite side of the fence.

One woman let her curiosity get the best of her, making her investigate the rustling noise.

To her surprise, the woman found a piglet lying terrified in the brush.

Unsure of what to do next, the two women reach out to PJ Marcel, the leader of the Howard Beach Community, who also runs the Howard Beach Dad’s Facebook page. PJ then hopped on Facebook lifestream to request help.

The piglet was visibly injured as his tail was cut off and bloody.

While it was a shock to see the poor piglet terrified and in pain, it is pretty common to have ritual sacrifices in the Howard Beach Community due to the proximity and accessibility to the ocean.

Stephanie Castro believes the piglet they found on the walk just barely escaped one of these said rituals.

“PJs request set off a chain reaction of animal rescuers and emergency personnel springing to action,” explained Stephanie Castro on a GoFundMe page.

GoFundMe; pictured above is the rescued piglet who is now named Bacon

