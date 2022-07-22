This Lab Puppy Was About To Fly Home With Her New Family When They Learned That She Had Parvo

Sadie, a young black lab, was happy, healthy, and ready for her new home with her new family.

Just as she was about to hop on a plane with her owner and travel across the states, Sadie developed Parvo, and the outcome was not looking good.

At first, the breeder, Kate Champney, thought Sadie was stressed about the move. That was until the poor pup became ill, where she was then diagnosed with Parvo.

“None of my dogs at home were sick or anywhere in public these last weeks,” explained Kate on a GoFundMe page.

“We have had no visitors; the only thing that happened was a health visit Monday to the vet.”

“Being the only puppy, we did not put her down until in the sanitary exam room. She was vaccinated for Parvo Monday too.”

After a few days in the hospital, Sadie had to have a full blood transfusion as the plasma she received did not help raise her white blood cells.

On July 18th, 2022, the prognosis was left uncertain. However, on July 19th, just one day later, Kate updated the GoFundMe page with the devastating news.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Sadie

