in Human Interest

This Luxurious Tree House Airbnb In Missouri Is The Perfect Spot To Unwind And Recharge

If you grew up dreaming about star gazing in the forest and sleeping in idyllic treehouses, this one-of-a-kind Airbnb was meant for you.

Located in Perryville, Missouri, hosts Kaci and Waylon created the Tree Loft– a custom-built luxury treehouse that is equipped with everything guests could ever want.

The tree house rests on a one hundred and twenty-acre farm and is surrounded by skyscraping Missouri-native greenery.

The exterior offers a rustic yet modern feel, with sprawling windows and black accents that contrast the house’s cherry-red wood.

You can stargaze on one of two perched deck areas and even take a dip in the massive hot tub.

Or, if you prefer to gather around a campfire with friends, there is a gorgeous grounded fire pit located just below the treehouse.

Still, the home’s “wow factor” does not stop at the outside.

The interior is also utterly luxurious– offering hardwood floors, a fireplace, a cozy lookout nook in the living room, a rustic-chic forest green kitchen, an indoor-outdoor coffee bar, and a skylight to let in the moon’s evening glow.

Airbnb; pictured above is the exterior of the treehouse

