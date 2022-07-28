This Man Plans To Go Golfing Instead Of Attending His Girlfriend’s Sister’s Wedding

A twenty-six-year-old man recently wondered if he would be a jerk for going golfing instead of attending his girlfriend’s sister’s wedding. And, upon first read, most people would probably not hesitate to say “yes.”

But, the man explained how his golfing plans are not just your average Sunday afternoon at the course.

Instead, he and his buddies have been planning an entire golfing trip for over a year.

They created a dedicated group chat, booked and paid for accommodations, took their paid time off, and even created teams and wagers.

“It’s a big deal for us and something I have really been looking forward to,” the man said.

However, he has been dating his girlfriend for three years now, and, out of the blue, the girlfriend’s sister decided to plan a wedding. The sister only gave her family a mere six months’ notice.

And as soon as the man found out the wedding’s date, he immediately declared he would not be attending.

His girlfriend believed he would eventually give in and accompany her to the ceremony. But, the man RSVP’d “no” and intended to hold his position.

“Then, I started getting calls from her sister and parents asking why I would not be coming,” the man recalled.

