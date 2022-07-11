This Massachusetts Fire Department Dive Team Made A Very Valuable Rescue After Recovering An Engagement Ring

Brides and grooms have been losing their wedding rings in the ocean forever. And while they are not often easily recovered, one ring belonging to Lynn Andrews of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was the exception.

Lynn had been visiting the Charlesgate Yacht Club with her husband, Ninos, last Sunday when they both placed their rings on the dock to apply some sunscreen.

But, due to the scorching heat, Ninos decided to take his shirt off and accidentally knocked the rings through the cracks of the dock in the process.

“Ninos managed to catch one of the rings with his quick reflexes, but the second ring went down the crack of the marina and was just sitting there, wedged,” Lynn explained.

“Unfortunately, the third ring– my engagement ring– we saw fall right down.”

Another club-goer nearby heard the commotion and advised the couple to contact the Cambridge Fire Department Dive Team. And after the dive crew members learned of the incident, they jumped into action.

“Jeremy Marrache was the primary diver, backed up by Eric Moore. Members of the Marine Unit acted as line tenders,” the department began in a press release published on Facebook.

“Marache made entry to the water and was able to locate the ring in less than five minutes! The ring was returned to its very relieved and excited owner,” the department continued.

Facebook; pictured above is the ring

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.