This Stay-At-Home Girlfriend Is Going Viral On TikTok For Sharing Her Hot Takes On Men

Emily de Réan, a french TikToker, has been providing the online community with tips for becoming a stay-at-home girlfriend.

The concept sounds similar to being a “stay-at-home mom,” but the responsibilities are way different.

Instead of chasing after kids, Emily wanted to have the financial freedom of being able to wake up whenever, go shopping, hang out with friends, and lounge by the pool.

And she achieved that goal. After leading a career as a successful financial analyst, Emily met her financially-strapped boyfriend and was able to quit her job.

At first, people were telling Emily that she would get bored, lose her freedom, and even end up with nothing if she and her boyfriend ever broke up.

Instead, Emily explained how she has a hefty savings from her own career and other sources of income besides a full-time job.

So now, she simply enjoys life– and wants to give others advice for doing the same.

Emily creates TikToks sharing her hot takes on a plethora of things– including how to attract “quality men,” dating tips, how to navigate break-ups, and more.

TikTok; pictured above is Emily in one of her videos

