This Woman Brought Eggs To A Vegan Wedding And Really Upset The Bride

This twenty-one-year-old woman’s brother just got married last weekend, and her food choices seriously upset the bride.

The woman’s sister-in-law has been a vegan since she was twelve years old. And, after beginning to date the woman’s brother, she converted him to veganism too.

In turn, the couple’s entire wedding was vegan-only, even down to the alcohol served and decor used.

The woman has nothing against veganism and actually thinks that being environmentally conscious is great. Instead, her issue lies with food allergies.

She is allergic to multiple popular ingredients, including peanuts, soy, sesame, and shellfish. And while the shellfish might not be a concern at a vegan wedding, the other three allergies were seriously worrying the woman.

She had ended up in the hospital numerous times before due to cross-contamination and was very nervous about the catering service her brother and his bride decided to use.

“I did talk to my brother about if there would be anything safe for me to eat at the event,” the woman explained.

But, she learned that the food being served was not being prepared by a professional catering company.

Moreover, many of the dishes being offered contained the woman’s allergens as ingredients.

