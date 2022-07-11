This Woman Was Able To Quit Her 9-5 By Just Filming Herself Eating

Most people have two things in common– they love food and would rather not work a nine-to-five job.

One woman named Rosie Zeppelin from Perth, Australia has found a way to ingeniously combine the two. And she makes a solid living from it.

The way Rosie does it is also incredibly simple– she films videos of herself eating and sends them to clients.

Apparently, there is a massive demand for these kinds of videos, and men around the globe are willing to pay Rosie quite handsomely.

In fact, she was even able to quit her nine to five and make this “side hustle” her main form of income.

Rosie recently shared on TikTok what a typical day in her life looks like “as a woman getting paid hundreds of dollars to eat food on camera.”

First, Rosie wakes up whenever she wants because she never has to clock in. And after taking her time having a cup of joe or taking a shower, Rosie checks her email and messages from clients.

Afterward, she takes a leisurely stroll through her garden and thinks about how grateful she is to no longer work a corporate job.

TikTok; pictured above is Rosie in one of her videos

