TikTok Loves His Interesting Videos Where He Cooks Things In HIs Car Or Outside In The Arizona Heat

If you’re anything like me then in the past 2 years you’ve used social media and relied on your phone a little more heavily.

I have used that extra time on my phone to learn new skills and improve on others, like cooking/baking or reteaching myself to crochet and make things for my friends and family.

Others have reused the reliance on apps such as TikTok to share new and unique things with people around the world.

Whether it be a recipe, dance, song, makeup tutorial, or cooking things in the heat of the sun. Which is exactly what one TikToker from Arizona did.

Joe Brown started making videos for TikTok in May of 2019. Though his early videos had a few views they didn’t have the audience his newer videos do.

He made videos ranging from hydro dipping his sneakers, to “can it baseball?” where he uses different items and sees if they can act in the same way a baseball does.

Specifically, if they can be hit like a baseball. Even being bored in quarantine and making 2 different Chinese restaurants call each other on the phone are some of the topics of his videos.

One day one of his videos got over 2 million views, and it was a video of him trying to bake a pizza in his car.

TikTok; pictured above is Joe

