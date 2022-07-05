We’re Breaking Down The Best Summer Skincare Practices And No-Nos With Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Morgana Colombo

With summer now in full swing and the Fourth of July around the corner, keeping your skin safe is a top priority.

We spoke with Dr. Morgana Colombo, a Board Certified Dermatologist and Co-founder of Skintap– a virtual dermatology care center that provides patients with personalized skincare solutions.

She gave us the low-down on the best sun-protective practices, what skin conditions are prone to flare up in hotter months, a skincare TikTok trend to avoid at all costs, and more.

First, let’s tackle sun damage. What best skincare practices do you recommend to protect yourself while soaking up some rays?

“The most important thing to do in the summer to prevent sun damage is properly using a good, broad-spectrum sunscreen,” Dr. Colombo said. These sunscreens should have both UVA and UVB protection.

Moreover, how you put on your sunscreen is just as important.

“Sunscreen should be applied in a thick enough layer to cover all sun-exposed areas of the body. And, it should be reapplied every two hours you’re out in the sun,” she continued.

Plus, if you decide to take a dip in the pool or ocean, that can impact your level of protection. Dr. Colombo advises patients to reapply sunscreen every hour if they are getting wet.

Pictured above is Dr. Morgana Colombo

