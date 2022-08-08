A British Millionaire Put Giant Hay Bales Next To His Neighbor’s Yard, And His Neighbor Is Claiming It Was Done To Block His View Out Of Spite

Most people have had to deal with an overbearing or inconsiderate neighbor. But, one British millionaire presumably took his next-door feud to the next level.

Last month, Stephen Bett– Norfolk’s former police and crime commissioner– planted ninety-five leylandii trees around the perimeter of his $43 million farm property located about two hours north of Norfolk.

His goal was allegedly to block his view of four neighboring homes.

But, Bett said that the trees were suspiciously torn down in the middle of the night and believed that one neighbor– seventy-eight-year-old Maxine Turner– was the culprit.

So, he took matters into his own hands and installed a giant line of hay bales that covered the full sixty-foot length of Maxine’s backyard.

And ever since the extreme action, the public has since accused Bett of acting out of spite.

John Turner, Maxine’s fifty-year-old son, has also decried Bett’s behavior– citing his mother’s declining health condition.

“My mother has multiple sclerosis and macular degeneration,” John explained. “So, her eyesight is failing, and looking out at the horses in the meadow was a real pleasure for her.”

“Now, all she can see is this wall made of straw.”

