A Florida Mother Was Struck And Killed By Lightning While Waiting To Pick Up Her Child From School

Last week, a central Florida mother was waiting to pick her child up from school when she was struck and killed by lighting.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday, August 18, in Winter Springs, Florida, and the Winter Springs Police Department described the incident in a press release on Facebook.

“This afternoon, we received reports of multiple people that were struck by lightning near Trotwood Park. Our officers and the Seminole County Fire Rescue responded and provided immediate lifesaving aid. As a result, the mother and her child were transported to area hospitals,” the release began.

“The City is respecting the privacy of the family due to the unfortunate passing of the mother. City staff extends our deepest condolences to the family and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

And while the mother’s identity has not been shared with the public, the Seminole County Public School District (SCPSD) did share a series of tweets following the incident, which revealed the child involved does attend Keeth Elementary School.

Thankfully, the child– and another eighteen-year-old who was nearby when the strike occurred– are both expected to recover just fine.

The SCPSD also described their inclement weather procedure rollout that Thursday afternoon and underscored that school staff would be available for emotional support during this trying time.

“Additional counselors will be on campus to support students and/or staff impacted by this event. Our thoughts are with the families, students, and staff,” SCPSD wrote.

This statistically inconceivable loss has broken many hearts in the central Florida community.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.