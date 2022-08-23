A Missouri Pastor Was Slammed On Social Media After Calling His Congregation “Broke” And “Busted” For Not Buying Him A Luxury Watch

A pastor from Missouri has sparked outrage after calling his congregation “poor, broke, busted, and disgusted” during a sermon on August 7.

The pastor, Carlton Funderburke, called churchgoers these names and more after they allegedly did not buy him a luxury watch.

The heated remarks were captured on video by the digital media company Kansas City Defender and later shared on TikTok.

“That’s how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted, and disgusted– because of how you’ve been honoring me,” the pastor began.

“I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knit?”

“Y’all can’t afford it no how. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?” he continued.

“You can buy a Movado watch in Sam’s Club. And y’all know I asked for one last year. Here it is, the whole way in August, and I still ain’t got it. Y’all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and sisters.”

The animated and seemingly aggressive comments utterly shocked the TikTok community– gaining the video over six hundred and forty thousand views, twenty-eight thousand likes, and over nine thousand comments.

“That would have been my last day in his church,” wrote one user.

