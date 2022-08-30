A New Survey Reveals How Often People Argue In Their Relationships, What They Argue About, And More

Everyone knows that encountering arguments are just a part of being in a romantic relationship with someone.

After all, it is inevitable for two people who spend most of their time together to have disagreements and, sometimes, even full-blown fights.

Kiaundra Jackson, a licensed marriage and family therapist, even said, “If a couple told me they never fight, then I would be worried.”

But, a recent survey conducted by YouGov– a market research and data analytics firm in the U.K.– revealed just how often people argue with their partners, what they argue about, and more.

The survey included one thousand U.S. adult citizens, and their answers were collected between April 29 and May 5 of this year.

The largest group of respondents– forty-two percent– were married. The second largest group was single people who were not looking for a partner at twenty-three percent.

Finally, the rest of the respondents ranged from being single and looking for a partner, being in a casual relationship, being in a serious relationship, and living together.

And interestingly, the people who are in a relationship reported that they most frequently argue “multiple times a year.” This answer was followed by “multiple times a month” at fifteen percent.

The topic that couples argue about the most was also “tone of voice or attitude” at a whopping thirty-nine percent.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.