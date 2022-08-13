A Plastic Surgeon Spilled The Beans About What Work He Thinks Khloe Kardashian Had Done Over The Years

Starting in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner family was thrust into the center of public scrutiny for not-so-glamorous reasons involving Kim Kardashian and Ray J.

Nonetheless, the group has persevered throughout numerous rumors and scandals over the years.

And now, they are one of the most famous families in the world, with a collective net worth of over two billion dollars.

But, while “momager” Kris Jenner has been able to squash most of the gossip about the family, fans and haters alike have continued to press for answers in one area– plastic surgery.

Nearly every Kardashian-Jenner family member has been rumored to have undergone some elective surgeries and procedures at one point or another.

Still, one sister whose appearance has changed drastically since teenhood has dominated the conversations– Khloe Kardashian.

And even though she has won over the hearts of viewers through her down-to-earth attitude, playful sense of humor, and transparency about co-parenting her daughter, people are also convinced she has had work done.

However, since the star has declined all opportunities to admit it, some medical professionals have decided to weigh in.

TikTok; pictured above is Dr. Anthony Youn

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.