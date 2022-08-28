A Prosthetic Leg Was Miraculously Found By A Soybean Farmer After A Double Amputee Lost It While Skydiving In Vermont

Back in 2020, Chris Marckres, a double amputee, went sky diving in Vermont when the unthinkable happened– he lost one prosthetic leg.

“I think my adrenaline was so high, and I just was so excited that I did not realize I had lost it,” Chris explained in an interview with NBC10.

Thankfully, he was harnessed to a skydiving instructor who could safely land the pair after parachuting from the sky.

Still, though, Chris was forced to issue a plea on Facebook regarding the lost leg. He needed to find it to ensure his mobility, and replacing the leg was just not an option given the exorbitant cost.

The Facebook community quickly boosted the post by liking and sharing it throughout their own networks.

Then, miraculously, a soybean farmer named Joe Marszalkowski saw the post, searched his field, and came to the rescue.

Joe’s field is located in West Addison, just under two miles away from Vermont Skydiving Adventures– where Chris and other adventure lovers can soar high above scenic views of Champlain Valley.

And just one day after the incident, Joe found the prosthetic leg.

“You have always got to keep an eye out. It was literally a needle in a haystack as far as trying to find it,” he recalled.

