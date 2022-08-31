After His Girlfriend Cheated On Him With Her Ex, He Asked Her To No Longer Speak To This Guy, But She Went Behind His Back Again

A guy has been in a relationship with his girlfriend for the last 7 months, but 2 months ago, he discovered that his girlfriend had cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend.

As soon as he learned about his girlfriend’s secret, he created one simple rule for her to follow, which was to stop speaking to her ex.

“I’m okay with her having guy friends, I’ve never reacted negatively to her talking/hanging out with people, but considering she cheated on me, I felt justified with this one,” he explained.

“It’s the only way I could continue the relationship. Last week, I asked if I could use her phone. I got curious and checked the messages, specifically the trashed messages.”

“I saw that they were texting on a day when we had a small argument. “Hey, so please don’t reply to this, but me and anon aren’t really okay right now. How are you?”

So, his girlfriend broke the one rule he had for her that gave him comfort in moving on in their relationship.

The texts that he uncovered had been sent by his girlfriend 3 weeks ago, so not that long after she cheated on him and he addressed it with her.

He took the texts to his girlfriend to confront her, and she started spewing apologies at him. She apologized for doing it, she acknowledged it was wrong of her, and she admitted that she messed up big time.

His girlfriend had said she’ll look into getting some help, and she swears she’s remorseful for sending the texts in the first place.

