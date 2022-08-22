After His Sister Complained About Possibly Being Single For The Rest Of Her Life, He Replied That She’s A Gold Digger And A Terrible Person

A 24-year-old guy has a sister who is 4 years older than he is, and her dating history is longer and more terrible than you can imagine.

His sister frequently gets into relationships with wonderful men, only to dump them over her belief that she can do better than each and every one of them.

He thinks his mom and dad spoiled his sister to no end and always made her out to be more special than everyone else, which has led to her bad behavior.

“She is beautiful, but by no means is she the super model she sees herself as,” he explained.

“Today, she complained that she’s been single for a while and dating has been so hard because no one has been able to reach her standards.”

“Her last boyfriend was a lawyer, who was successful and proposed to her. She rejected him because she thought she could find better.”

“She even said that “she doesn’t really care about how sad these guys are after she dumps them.”

“She even keeps her options open while she has a boyfriend to make sure she can get the best guy out there.”

Her most recent boyfriend was madly in love with her, but she decided to cheat on him after she found a guy with a yacht in Miami.

